Wayfair Inc (W) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for W is 3.32.

The public float for W is 83.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of W on December 19, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 64.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-12-13 that Wayfair is back to being profitable, CEO Niraj Shah wrote in an email obtained by Business Insider. Shah also told employees to be frugal and open to working long hours.

W’s Market Performance

Wayfair Inc (W) has experienced a 14.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.50% rise in the past month, and a -1.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for W. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.20% for W’s stock, with a 20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

W Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +33.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.43. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw 91.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Conine Steven, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.78 back on Dec 07. After this action, Conine Steven now owns 279,073 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $527,776 using the latest closing price.

Shah Niraj, the Chief Executive Officer of Wayfair Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $52.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Shah Niraj is holding 279,137 shares at $527,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wayfair Inc (W) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.