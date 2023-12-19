W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) is 7.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTI is 1.63.

The public float for WTI is 97.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.52% of that float. On December 19, 2023, WTI’s average trading volume was 2.74M shares.

WTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) has plunged by -0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 3.26, but the company has seen a 5.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Oil stocks are in the red today on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) producers have been forced to delay a meeting on production cuts, with some pointing to potential global crude supply issues. The OPEC+ summit has been moved to Nov. 30, from its previous Nov. 25-26 timeline.

WTI’s Market Performance

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has seen a 5.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.71% decline in the past month and a -22.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for WTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for WTI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WTI Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, W & T Offshore Inc saw -41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.