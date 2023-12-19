VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock Experiences -55.41% Monthly Change

The volatility ratio for the week is 18.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.12% for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.87% for VSME’s stock, with a -70.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of VSME on December 19, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

VSME) stock’s latest price update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -44.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

VSME Trading at -59.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.53%, as shares sank -52.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -44.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6881. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -90.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.