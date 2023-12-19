Vroom Inc. (VRM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The public float for VRM is 120.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.55% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of VRM was 2.15M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VRM) stock’s latest price update

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)’s stock price has plunge by 10.84relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for Vroom (VRM) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

VRM’s Market Performance

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has seen a 22.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.52% gain in the past month and a -30.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.96% for VRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.79% for VRM’s stock, with a -26.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VRM Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRM rose by +22.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6885. In addition, Vroom Inc. saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRM starting from Zakowicz Agnieszka, who sale 152 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Oct 16. After this action, Zakowicz Agnieszka now owns 371,650 shares of Vroom Inc., valued at $154 using the latest closing price.

Krakowiak Robert R., the Chief Financial Officer of Vroom Inc., sale 7,399 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Krakowiak Robert R. is holding 1,362,927 shares at $9,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRM

Equity return is now at value -56.71, with -11.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vroom Inc. (VRM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.