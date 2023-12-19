Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has decreased by -2.07 when compared to last closing price of 30.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Vornado (VNO) cuts its fourth-quarter dividend by 20% to 30 cents per common share, to focus on maintaining its retained cashflows and balance sheet strength. It expects to pay a single dividend in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VNO is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The public float for VNO is 165.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.94% of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on December 19, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stock saw an increase of 11.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.71% and a quarterly increase of 20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.30% for VNO’s stock, with a 56.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $31 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 32.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.99. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $30.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 2,300,579 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $216,686 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, sale 23,000 shares at $28.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 2,307,579 shares at $660,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.