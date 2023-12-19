Volcon Inc (VLCN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VLCN is at -0.57.

The public float for VLCN is 5.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for VLCN on December 19, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has dropped by -7.03 compared to previous close of 0.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN ) stock is falling on Thursday after the electric off-road power sports vehicle maker filed a notice of effectiveness for a public share offering. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company is selling up to 19,565,217 shares of VLCN stock in this offering.

VLCN’s Market Performance

Volcon Inc (VLCN) has seen a -2.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -62.71% decline in the past month and a -96.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.05% for VLCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.02% for VLCN’s stock, with a -97.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VLCN Trading at -89.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -60.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1322. In addition, Volcon Inc saw -98.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Equity return is now at value -558.52, with -222.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Volcon Inc (VLCN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.