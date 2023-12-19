VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNET is -0.24.

The public float for VNET is 129.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNET on December 19, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.51 in relation to its previous close of 2.88. However, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Xinyuan Liu – IRO Jeff Dong – CEO Qiyu Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Yang Liu – Morgan Stanley Charlie Bai – Jefferies Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Daley Li – Bank of America Securities Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for standing by for the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for VNET Group, Inc. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.33% gain in the past month and a -1.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for VNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.18% for VNET stock, with a simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNET Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, VNET Group Inc ADR saw -46.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Equity return is now at value -4.09, with -0.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.