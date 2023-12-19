Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV)’s stock price has soared by 31.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 116.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.16.

The public float for GV is 19.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GV on December 19, 2023 was 527.82K shares.

GV’s Market Performance

GV stock saw an increase of 116.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 72.53% and a quarterly increase of 30.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.92% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 81.13% for GV’s stock, with a -41.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at 64.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.55%, as shares surge +68.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV rose by +116.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1431. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.