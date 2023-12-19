Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Stock Faces 8.64% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has seen a 24.56% increase in the past week, with a 38.49% gain in the past month, and a 23.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.54% for VRDN’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for VRDN is 48.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.63% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of VRDN was 808.58K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.52 in comparison to its previous close of 19.22, however, the company has experienced a 24.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. stock has been on a downward trend since announcing complex data in July. The market may be wrong in its assessment. However, I have no big conviction as to market success, only trial success.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRDN Trading at 42.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +24.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc saw -27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 27 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, valued at $765 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the Chief Legal Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,269 shares at $28.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 29,971 shares at $63,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Equity return is now at value -62.57, with -56.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.