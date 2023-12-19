Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) has increased by 2.44 when compared to last closing price of 4.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-07 that The name Vimeo Inc. NASDAQ: VMEO may sound familiar to many. You may recall social media videos, training videos and music videos with the Vimeo watermark at the bottom of the screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Right Now?

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for VMEO is 143.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMEO on December 19, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

VMEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has seen a 11.14% increase in the past week, with a 11.44% rise in the past month, and a 16.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for VMEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.69% for VMEO’s stock, with a 11.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VMEO Trading at 19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Vimeo Inc saw 22.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Munson Gillian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 847,802 shares of Vimeo Inc, valued at $75,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.