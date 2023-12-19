Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has increased by 2.61 when compared to last closing price of 128.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-12-18 that U.S. equities started the last full week of trading in 2023 higher at midday, as oil company stocks advanced along with the price of crude amid supply concerns following an attack on a tanker in the Red Sea that led to rerouting of some shipments. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all higher.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) is above average at 4.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.

The public float for VLO is 338.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLO on December 19, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has seen a 6.84% increase in the past week, with a 8.20% rise in the past month, and a -7.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for VLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.72% for VLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.17. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.