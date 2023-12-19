Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has dropped by -4.58 compared to previous close of 1.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy. Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place. Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URG is 1.17.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for URG is 252.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on December 19, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

URG’s Market Performance

URG’s stock has seen a -7.01% decrease for the week, with a -11.52% drop in the past month and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for URG’s stock, with a 20.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5757. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from FRANKLIN JAMES M., who sale 50,527 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Dec 11. After this action, FRANKLIN JAMES M. now owns 616,133 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $77,640 using the latest closing price.

Parker Thomas H, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 50,527 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Parker Thomas H is holding 327,737 shares at $78,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.