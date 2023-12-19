Upwork Inc (UPWK) Stock Observes 37.62% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen a 9.78% increase in the past week, with a 9.78% gain in the past month, and a 22.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.10% for UPWK’s stock, with a 37.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UPWK is also noteworthy at 1.70.

The public float for UPWK is 120.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on December 19, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) has jumped by 4.66 compared to previous close of 14.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) now looks like an ideal time to invest in these affordable and promising tech stocks for more upside.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 22.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 48.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Steele Gary, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $13.77 back on Dec 05. After this action, Steele Gary now owns 61,735 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $206,518 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sale 1,686 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 4,338 shares at $23,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Equity return is now at value 4.44, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.