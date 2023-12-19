United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 162.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Package delivery volumes should improve with lower financing costs. This EV manufacturer can raise prices as rates fall and fully exploit its ongoing cost-cutting.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.06.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for UPS is 723.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for UPS on December 19, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS’s stock has seen a 3.72% increase for the week, with a 9.98% rise in the past month and a 2.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for United Parcel Service, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPS Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.74. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Equity return is now at value 47.35, with 12.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.