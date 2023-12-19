United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) is 9.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UMC is 1.14.

The public float for UMC is 2.50B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On December 19, 2023, UMC’s average trading volume was 6.26M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

UMC) stock’s latest price update

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. However, the company has seen a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that While innovation typically coincides exclusively with a growth-centric business model, that’s not always the case as these tech stocks to buy for growth and passive income demonstrates. With this category, investors can have their cake and eat it too.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC’s stock has risen by 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.32% and a quarterly rise of 13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for United Micro Electronics ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.45% for UMC’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, United Micro Electronics ADR saw 23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 20.76, with 12.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.