uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a 3.85% gain in the past month, and a -4.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for QURE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for QURE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.11.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for QURE is 42.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.87% of that float. The average trading volume for QURE on December 19, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

QURE) stock’s latest price update

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)’s stock price has dropped by -10.34 in relation to previous closing price of 7.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Amid the valuations of large-cap stocks, notably tech stocks in the Magnificent 7 declining, this has led to this list of micro-cap stocks. Not only are investors expected to rotate into smaller and under-capitalized companies, but these companies also have unique theses that should keep investors interested.

QURE Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -68.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Dolmetsch Ricardo, who sale 5,841 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Sep 18. After this action, Dolmetsch Ricardo now owns 163,404 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $43,574 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 15,117 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 95,098 shares at $171,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Equity return is now at value -66.23, with -30.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.