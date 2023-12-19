The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) is above average at 14.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.45.

The public float for UL is 2.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UL on December 19, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.63relation to previous closing price of 47.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-18 that Unilever is set to sell Q-Tips and a number of its other personal care and beauty brands. The consumer packaged goods giant on Monday (Dec. 18) announced it had reached an agreement to sell its Elida Beauty unit to Yellow Wood Partners.

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever plc ADR (UL) has experienced a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.08% drop in the past month, and a -5.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.80% for UL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for UL’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UL Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.70. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw -5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Equity return is now at value 41.05, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.