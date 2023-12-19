Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s (JMIA) Stock

In the past week, JMIA stock has gone up by 13.13%, with a monthly gain of 30.69% and a quarterly surge of 53.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.24% for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.92% for JMIA stock, with a simple moving average of 20.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.74.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for JMIA is 100.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.27% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of JMIA was 1.48M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has plunge by 4.99relation to previous closing price of 3.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that I think 2024 will be the year small-cap stocks win big. We’re already seeing tailwinds lift the stock market closer to past highs, but (valid) criticism points to just a handful of mega-cap stocks driving most of the momentum.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at 30.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +30.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +12.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw 18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Equity return is now at value -89.55, with -48.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.