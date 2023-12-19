Understanding the 3.92% Volatility Levels of AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s (AU) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has gone up by 12.63% for the week, with a 11.64% rise in the past month and a 2.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) is above average at 205.08x. The 36-month beta value for AU is also noteworthy at 0.92.

The public float for AU is 419.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of AU on December 19, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has increased by 6.51 compared to its previous closing price of 17.83. However, the company has seen a 12.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) reaffirms its 2023 gold production guidance.

AU Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.27. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 0.94, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.