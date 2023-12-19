Understanding the 2.79% Volatility Levels of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s (ETRN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has gone up by 3.26% for the week, with a 13.17% rise in the past month and a 4.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.79% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.66% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is above average at 13.89x. The 36-month beta value for ETRN is also noteworthy at 1.93.

The public float for ETRN is 430.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ETRN on December 19, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 10.00. However, the company has seen a 3.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Nate Tetlow – Vice President, Corporate Development and IR Tom Karam – Chairman and CEO Diana Charletta – President and COO Kirk Oliver – Senior Vice President and CFO Justin Macken – Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering Janice Brenner – Vice President and Treasurer Brian Pietrandrea – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Burke Sansiviero – Wolfe Research John Mackay – Goldman Sachs Brian Reynolds – UBS Operator Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETRN Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 51.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.