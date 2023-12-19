Understanding the 2.61% Volatility Levels of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (PK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen a 6.86% increase in the past week, with a 16.20% gain in the past month, and a 30.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for PK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.87% for PK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PK is 2.04.

The public float for PK is 204.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PK on December 19, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

PK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has dropped by -0.06 compared to previous close of 16.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Despite broad-based economic uncertainty, the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry players such as EGP, STAG and PK are likely to benefit from the healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals and improving demand across the lodging industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at 21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 38.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.