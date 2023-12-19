Understanding the 2.23% Volatility Levels of Hormel Foods Corp.’s (HRL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has gone down by -0.32% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a -17.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for HRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 21.87x. The 36-month beta value for HRL is also noteworthy at 0.22.

The public float for HRL is 288.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on December 19, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 31.08. However, the company has seen a -0.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that With the markets at or near all time highs, after a wild up and down 2023, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim, while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Another four figures coming in a particular month is nothing to sneeze at. I’ll definitely take it, as passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income.

HRL Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.76. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Murano Elsa A, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $31.70 back on Dec 13. After this action, Murano Elsa A now owns 93,698 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $285,300 using the latest closing price.

Myers Kevin L, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 5,200 shares at $30.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Myers Kevin L is holding 38,937 shares at $160,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.