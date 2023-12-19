Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) has surged by 4.88 when compared to previous closing price of 8.19, but the company has seen a 6.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-05 that The recent upswing in retail stocks was likely a function of how much pain the sector (and the market) felt in October.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UA is at 1.66.

The public float for UA is 156.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.85% of that float. The average trading volume for UA on December 19, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stock saw an increase of 6.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.98% and a quarterly increase of 31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Under Armour Inc (UA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for UA’s stock, with a 19.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UA Trading at 21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc, sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 8.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Armour Inc (UA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.