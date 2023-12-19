UDR Inc’s (UDR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of UDR Inc (UDR) has gone up by 8.09% for the week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month and a -0.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for UDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.45% for UDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for UDR is 327.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on December 19, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has jumped by 0.45 compared to previous close of 37.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that UDR is a large, diversified apartment landlord. The company has a long history of using technology to improve its performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDR Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.79. In addition, UDR Inc saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UDR Inc (UDR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.