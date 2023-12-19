UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock Sees a-0.27 Decrease

In the past week, UBS stock has gone up by 2.53%, with a monthly gain of 14.78% and a quarterly surge of 12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for UBS Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for UBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 3.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBS is 1.14.

The public float for UBS is 2.84B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On December 19, 2023, UBS’s average trading volume was 2.90M shares.

UBS) stock’s latest price update

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 29.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-18 that About six months before Credit Suisse was sold to rival UBS in a weekend rescue, the head of the Swiss central bank wanted to inject 50 billion Swiss francs ($57.6 billion) into the lender and nationalise it, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

UBS Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.81. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 58.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Equity return is now at value 43.77, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UBS Group AG (UBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.