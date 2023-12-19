Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 51.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will release first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, February 5, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.

The public float for TSN is 277.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSN on December 19, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a 6.99% rise in the past month, and a -3.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for TSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for TSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSN Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.64. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from MORRIS WES, who sale 9,362 shares at the price of $48.11 back on Nov 17. After this action, MORRIS WES now owns 33,397 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $450,406 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS WES, the Group President Poultry of Tyson Foods, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MORRIS WES is holding 0 shares at $48,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.