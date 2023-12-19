Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.32 in relation to its previous close of 14.11. However, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Mortgage REITs and BDCs had varying performances in Q3 2023, with agency mortgage REITs performing the worst and BDCs performing the best. Originator/servicer mREITs and RC outperformed their peers in terms of book value changes. Investors should focus on BDCs and preferred shares for long-term positions, as they generally have fewer dividend cuts.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TWO is 95.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWO on December 19, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO’s stock has seen a 2.65% increase for the week, with a 2.57% rise in the past month and a 1.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for Two Harbors Investment Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for TWO’s stock, with a 6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at 10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from LETICA NICHOLAS, who sale 8,653 shares at the price of $12.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, LETICA NICHOLAS now owns 77,693 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp, valued at $112,155 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp, sale 8,741 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS is holding 169,561 shares at $107,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.