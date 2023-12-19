Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Canadian REITs have not participated in the recent REIT rally, potentially leading to potential opportunistic cheapness. Canadian REITs are significantly cheaper than U.S. REITs, with lower cashflow multiples and greater discounts to net asset value. However, higher leverage and smaller market caps make them riskier as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) Right Now?

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.31x.

The public float for TCN is 256.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TCN was 1.46M shares.

TCN’s Market Performance

TCN’s stock has seen a 13.16% increase for the week, with a 16.56% rise in the past month and a 7.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for Tricon Residential Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.37% for TCN’s stock, with a 10.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCN Trading at 19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.