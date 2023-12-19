Trading Update: Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Stock Endures 22.80% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has seen a 36.52% increase in the past week, with a 63.95% gain in the past month, and a 16.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.80% for ANY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.40% for ANY’s stock, with a -18.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ANY is at 2.06.

The public float for ANY is 14.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ANY on December 19, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

ANY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) has increased by 10.56 when compared to last closing price of 1.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-12 that Bitcoin penny stocks to watch this week. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy?

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

ANY Trading at 41.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.70%, as shares surge +69.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +36.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1346. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp saw -18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANY starting from Kalbfleisch Kurt L., who sale 10,070 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kalbfleisch Kurt L. now owns 67,939 shares of Sphere 3D Corp, valued at $15,637 using the latest closing price.

O’Daniel Joseph, the President of Sphere 3D Corp, sale 21,429 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that O’Daniel Joseph is holding 1,517 shares at $33,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Equity return is now at value -103.95, with -97.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.