Trading Update: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Stock Endures 2.77% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has gone up by 3.43% for the week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month and a -14.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for CIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for CIM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.74.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CIM is 221.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CIM was 2.29M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.43 in relation to its previous close of 4.96. However, the company has experienced a 3.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Chimera Investment Corporation has cut its dividend by 39% and reset it to $0.11 per share, aligning it with the company’s earnings trend. The dividend adjustment improves dividend coverage and suggests easing earnings pressure for highly leveraged mortgage trusts. With the central bank signaling a rate pivot in 2024 and a 27% discount to book value, Chimera Investment stock is a recommended buy for passive income investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIM Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Chimera Investment Corp saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 1.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.