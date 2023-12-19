Trading Update: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock Endures 2.39% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has gone up by 6.47% for the week, with a 11.83% rise in the past month and a 10.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05.

The public float for AEM is 493.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of AEM was 2.85M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 54.01. However, the company has experienced a 6.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that With thousands of listed companies, it’s impossible for an investor to be aware of all growth stories. Generally, it’s the stock in news that grabs investor attention.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.22. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.