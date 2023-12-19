Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 247.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for TTD is 441.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TTD was 4.95M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.99 in comparison to its previous close of 74.89, however, the company has experienced a 5.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that The Trade Desk reports a 25% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2023, showcasing successful adaptation to the changing advertising landscape. Net income growth highlights the company’s operational efficiency and strategic initiatives. The technical analysis reveals strong technical indicators and bullish price trends.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD’s stock has risen by 5.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.07% and a quarterly drop of -4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for TTD’s stock, with a 4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTD Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.31. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRANT JAY R, who sale 1,427 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, GRANT JAY R now owns 146,760 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $107,025 using the latest closing price.

Schenkein Laura, the Chief Financial Officer of Trade Desk Inc, sale 2,613 shares at $66.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Schenkein Laura is holding 660,009 shares at $173,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 3.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.