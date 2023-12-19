TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for TPIC is 41.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPIC on December 19, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.77 in comparison to its previous close of 3.11, however, the company has experienced a 75.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As horror film fans know, there’s safety in numbers but robust profitability may be more closer to the domain of uncommon stocks to buy for growth. Don’t get me wrong – if you find yourself facing the market equivalent of a hockey-mask-wearing villain, you should probably consider the tried-and-true strength-in-numbers narrative.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC’s stock has risen by 75.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.25% and a quarterly rise of 9.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.14% for TPI Composites Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.49% for TPIC’s stock, with a -52.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPIC Trading at 43.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.81%, as shares surge +29.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +70.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -66.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Equity return is now at value -54.78, with -18.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.