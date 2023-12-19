TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TJX is 0.88.

The public float for TJX is 1.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TJX on December 19, 2023 was 5.35M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TJX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 89.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that TJX owns a collection of brands that focus on providing consumers low prices. The retailer posted strong sales growth in the fiscal 2024 third quarter.

TJX’s Market Performance

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has experienced a -1.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.64% rise in the past month, and a -1.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for TJX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for TJX’s stock, with a 6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $105 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TJX Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.40. In addition, TJX Companies, Inc. saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from Herrman Ernie, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $89.06 back on Dec 07. After this action, Herrman Ernie now owns 576,105 shares of TJX Companies, Inc., valued at $1,514,066 using the latest closing price.

Herrman Ernie, the CEO & President of TJX Companies, Inc., sale 35,907 shares at $89.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Herrman Ernie is holding 595,191 shares at $3,206,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Equity return is now at value 65.76, with 13.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.