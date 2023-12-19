ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) Stock Sees a-13.01 Decrease

In the past week, THMO stock has gone down by -20.90%, with a monthly decline of -36.82% and a quarterly plunge of -47.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.86% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.99% for THMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THMO is 2.37.

The public float for THMO is 2.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On December 19, 2023, THMO’s average trading volume was 68.46K shares.

THMO) stock’s latest price update

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Paula Schwartz – Rx Communications, IR Dr. Chris Xu – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cauble – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sean Lee – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day.

THMO Trading at -37.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.07%, as shares sank -38.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO fell by -20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8623. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc saw -80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THMO starting from Xu Xiaochun, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 17. After this action, Xu Xiaochun now owns 327,121 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc, valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Equity return is now at value -296.97, with -79.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.