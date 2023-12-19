Therealreal Inc (REAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REAL is 2.94.

The public float for REAL is 81.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REAL on December 19, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

REAL) stock’s latest price update

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. However, the company has seen a 6.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-19 that In a bid to draw consumers to its eCommerce platform, eBay is exploring new retail avenues. The online retailer served as a go-to site for online shopping in the past, offering a wide range of products, from rare collectibles to everyday items.

REAL’s Market Performance

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has experienced a 6.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.37% rise in the past month, and a 7.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for REAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for REAL’s stock, with a 30.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 92.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Koryl John E, who purchase 43,251 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Koryl John E now owns 2,793,251 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $99,477 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of Therealreal Inc, sale 44,844 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 1,019,889 shares at $108,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.