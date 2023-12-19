The Volatility of Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) Stock: A 1.91% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Range Resources Corp (RRC) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a -9.26% drop in the past month, and a -3.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for RRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.68% for RRC’s stock, with a 1.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) is above average at 5.44x. The 36-month beta value for RRC is also noteworthy at 1.84.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RRC is 234.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on December 19, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has soared by 1.50 in relation to previous closing price of 29.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Considering the uncertainties in the natural gas market, our recommendation is to concentrate on companies with strong fundamentals, such as RRC, CTRA and LNG.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $37.23 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 60,804 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $930,750 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $37.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 85,804 shares at $933,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Equity return is now at value 47.89, with 19.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Range Resources Corp (RRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.