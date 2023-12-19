The Volatility of Immunogen, Inc.’s (IMGN) Stock: A -0.61% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has gone down by -0.61% for the week, with a 89.03% rise in the past month and a 88.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.81% for IMGN’s stock, with a 106.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is 1.16.

The public float for IMGN is 261.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.59% of that float. On December 19, 2023, IMGN’s average trading volume was 7.59M shares.

IMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 29.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that 2023: Predicting is Futile, Interpreting is Priceless

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $31 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 59.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +82.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +574.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.66. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 494.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 164,424 shares at the price of $28.95 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $4,760,075 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Kristine, the Director of Immunogen, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $28.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Peterson Kristine is holding 0 shares at $578,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Equity return is now at value -19.88, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.