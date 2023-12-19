The Volatility of Campbell Soup Co.’s (CPB) Stock: A -0.16% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a 6.39% rise in the past month and a 3.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for CPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for CPB’s stock, with a -5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) is 16.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPB is 0.26.

The public float for CPB is 196.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CPB’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

CPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 43.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.09. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Sanzio Anthony, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $44.31 back on Dec 12. After this action, Sanzio Anthony now owns 14,238 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $132,930 using the latest closing price.

Polomski Stanley, the Senior VP and Controller of Campbell Soup Co., sale 8,000 shares at $43.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Polomski Stanley is holding 33,162 shares at $346,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.