The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Standard Lithium Ltd’s (SLI) Stock

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has gone up by 11.15% for the week, with a -22.42% drop in the past month and a -36.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.62% for SLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for SLI’s stock, with a -42.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.09.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SLI is 160.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLI on December 19, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Lithium stocks have been depressed through 2023 on the back of weakness in lithium’s price. And yet, the saying, “Be greedy when others are fearful,” perfectly fits lithium stocks today.

SLI Trading at -22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0758. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -32.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -30.36, with -28.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.