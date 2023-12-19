The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Micromobility.com Inc’s (MCOM) Stock

The stock of Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) has gone down by -39.88% for the week, with a -83.97% drop in the past month and a -96.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.26% for MCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.22% for MCOM’s stock, with a -99.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.

The public float for MCOM is 2.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCOM on December 19, 2023 was 728.10K shares.

MCOM) stock’s latest price update

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -39.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Micromobility.com (NASDAQ: MCOM ) stock is rising higher on Monday after the transportation company succeeded in reducing its debt by $9.25 million. Micromobility.com reached an agreement with lenders to forgive its outstanding debt, as well as all accrued and unpaid interest.

MCOM Trading at -88.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.34%, as shares sank -83.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -39.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4916. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc saw -99.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCOM starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 15,722 shares at the price of $0.69 back on May 10. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 240,301 shares of Micromobility.com Inc, valued at $10,845 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.