The Impact of Market Fluctuations on LogicMark Inc’s (LGMK) Stock

The stock of LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has gone up by 7.08% for the week, with a -32.04% drop in the past month and a -40.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.69% for LGMK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for LGMK’s stock, with a -51.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for LGMK is 1.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LGMK on December 19, 2023 was 182.34K shares.

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that LogicMark (NASDAQ: LGMK ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the personal technology company. LogicMark hasn’t published any new press releases that explain today’s rally.

LGMK Trading at -23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -47.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0765. In addition, LogicMark Inc saw -87.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Equity return is now at value -33.48, with -30.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.