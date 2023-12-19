The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s (AQN) Stock

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has seen a 5.26% increase in the past week, with a 9.03% gain in the past month, and a -7.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for AQN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for AQN’s stock, with a -13.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for AQN is 688.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of AQN was 4.88M shares.

AQN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 6.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. delivered a solid performance from our last update and justified the buy rating. The company is in the process of finding a new CEO and selling its renewable division, which may take 2-3 quarters. We tell you why we are looking for some more upside but the company’s mediocre performance likely means that you won’t squeeze much more.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Equity return is now at value -4.52, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.