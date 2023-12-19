The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 18.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.45.

The public float for GS is 324.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On December 19, 2023, GS’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 380.51. However, the company has experienced a 7.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $376.40, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day.

GS’s Market Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has experienced a 7.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.80% rise in the past month, and a 10.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.21% for GS’s stock, with a 14.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $403 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GS Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.69. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from LESLIE ERICKA T, who sale 1,376 shares at the price of $335.15 back on Nov 21. After this action, LESLIE ERICKA T now owns 10,471 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., valued at $461,166 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., sale 72,874 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 397,954 shares at $51,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.