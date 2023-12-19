The -65.24% Simple Moving Average of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd’s (VRAX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) has seen a -17.65% decrease in the past week, with a -43.82% drop in the past month, and a -60.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.92% for VRAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.04% for VRAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.

The public float for VRAX is 9.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRAX on December 19, 2023 was 11.27K shares.

VRAX) stock’s latest price update

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.84 in comparison to its previous close of 1.59, however, the company has experienced a -17.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-14 that In the dynamic world of investing, information is power. For those navigating the high-risk, high-reward landscape of penny stocks, staying abreast of news headlines and company updates is not just a strategy—it’s a necessity.

VRAX Trading at -42.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares sank -47.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9669. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd saw -80.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -110.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.