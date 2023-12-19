The 42.08% Simple Moving Average of Bakkt Holdings Inc’s (BKKT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BKKT stock has gone up by 23.42%, with a monthly gain of 62.50% and a quarterly surge of 62.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.58% for Bakkt Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.11% for BKKT stock, with a simple moving average of 42.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.35.

The public float for BKKT is 74.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.68% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BKKT was 2.29M shares.

BKKT) stock’s latest price update

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has increased by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has seen a 23.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-14 that Bakkt Holdings, a provider of crypto trading and custody services, is prioritizing international expansion as a key component of its business strategy. The company aims to enter nine new international markets by the end of the year, recognizing the potential for growth and revenue generation outside of the challenging U.S.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at 50.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +53.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +23.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7580. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc saw 63.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from Collins Sean Roberts, who sale 51 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Dec 11. After this action, Collins Sean Roberts now owns 0 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc, valued at $85 using the latest closing price.

Collins Sean Roberts, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc, sale 60,929 shares at $1.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Collins Sean Roberts is holding 4,636 shares at $105,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -113.61, with -16.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.