The -13.88% Decline of On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ONON stock has gone up by 8.14%, with a monthly gain of 12.64% and a quarterly surge of 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for ONON’s stock, with a 4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 109.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ONON is 185.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on December 19, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has dropped by -1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 30.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Lululemon’s non-seasonal merchandise leads to more full-price sales and an unmatched operating margin. Swiss running shoe maker On Holding is sprinting ahead with sales as it builds its brand around the world.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.02. In addition, On Holding AG saw 78.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Equity return is now at value 8.35, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.