The -13.88% Decline of Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (KIND) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has gone up by 14.79% for the week, with a 25.16% rise in the past month and a 1.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.51% for KIND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.38% for KIND’s stock, with a -12.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for KIND is 146.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of KIND was 1.59M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 1.94, but the company has seen a 14.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that Ark Invest is beating the market again in 2023 after down years in 2021 and 2022. The only stock Cathie Wood added to on Thursday is hyperlocal discussion board operator Nextdoor.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6815. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Dec 11. After this action, Orta John now owns 546,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $4,250 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Orta John is holding 551,423 shares at $4,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Equity return is now at value -23.51, with -20.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.