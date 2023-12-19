The -13.88% Decline of Akso Health Group ADR’s (AHG) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AHG stock has gone up by 12.86%, with a monthly decline of -26.24% and a quarterly plunge of -31.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.16% for Akso Health Group ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.15% for AHG’s stock, with a 18.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.05.

The public float for AHG is 22.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AHG on December 19, 2023 was 69.05K shares.

AHG) stock’s latest price update

Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG)’s stock price has soared by 24.17 in relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG Trading at -34.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.38%, as shares sank -26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8545. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 98.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Equity return is now at value -128.02, with -37.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.