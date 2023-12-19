TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 18.48. However, the company has seen a 19.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-06 that TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock price continued its recovery after the company published strong financial results. The shares jumped to the psychologically important level of $15, its highest point since April 23rd.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is 2.33.

The public float for TGTX is 137.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGTX on December 19, 2023 was 5.70M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stock saw an increase of 19.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 61.55% and a quarterly increase of 89.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.63% for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.24% for TGTX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGTX Trading at 67.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +50.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +19.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.71. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw 53.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from WEISS MICHAEL S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, WEISS MICHAEL S now owns 12,073,021 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,013,000 using the latest closing price.

Lonial Sagar, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc, sale 34,854 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Lonial Sagar is holding 93,878 shares at $814,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Equity return is now at value -19.53, with -9.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.